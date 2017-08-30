PTI chairman sends notice to Ayesha Gulalai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has sent a notice to former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai stating that she has defected from the party in terms of Article 63 A (1) of the Constitution.

“In furtherance thereof and in compliance with the requirements of Article 63 A (2) of the Constitution, this declaration is being forwarded to you as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chief Election Commissioner for further action in accordance with the Constitution,” states the notice.

Gulalai, a member of the National Assembly from the PTI, quit the party earlier this month after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption at the PTI chief.

The notice, dated August 28 and sent to Gulalai’s home addresses in Islamabad and Peshawar, states that Gulalai on August 1 publically resigned from the party, did not vote for the party’s designated candidate in the prime minister’s elections on August 1.

“Each of your two aforementioned act(s) and omission(s) fall squarely within and constitute valid and actionable grounds under Articles 63 A (1) (a) and 63 (1) (b) (i) of the Constitution for declaring that you have defected from the PTI in terms of the said provisions of the Constitution.

It also mentions that Gulalai failed to reply to a show-cause notice issued to her by the party on August 10.