Premier stresses collaboration, targeted works in poverty reduction

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has asked for an improved poverty reduction campaign through regional collaboration.

In a written message to a meeting on east-west collaboration for poverty reduction, the premier said China’s poverty relief campaign is going through a critical stage and government agencies should keep up the fight for progress.

In the past year, results have been seen as the government increased help for developed eastern regions and underdeveloped western ones to cooperate by providing support in funding, personnel, technology and industrial development, he said.

Li demanded more works to bring growth to poor region.

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, who attended the meeting, said east-west collaboration needs to be strengthened in accordance with the poverty reduction target.

The two sides should expand cooperation to more sectors with more innovative measures, he said.

Eastern regions will make more room for industrial development while the western regions can quicken pace of poverty eradication, said Wang.

China has set 2020 as the target year to complete the building of a “moderately prosperous society,” which requires the eradication of poverty.

To achieve the target, China needs to bring more than 10 million people out of poverty every year, meaning nearly one million people per month or 20 people per minute.