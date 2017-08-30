NA-120 by-poll: Maryam Nawaz asks supporters to defeat the ‘pawns’

Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz asked Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supporters to defeat the “pawns” by voting for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz, the party’s candidate for NA-120.

Maryam, daughter of deposed PM Nawaz Sharif, was addressing PML-N activists after inaugurating a party office in Mazang, Lahore for the by-election scheduled on September 17.

Kulsoom is running for the seat her husband Nawaz was forced to vacate last month after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office. she is currently undergoing treatment for lymphoma in the UK.

Addressing the activists and supporters, Maryam questioned the top court’s verdict that disqualified her father.

“Can a person who brought the CPEC to Pakistan be disqualified? Can someone who made Pakistan a nuclear state be disqualified,” she questioned.

Maryam said the people of the NA-120 constituency had elected Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister not once or twice but thrice.

Taking a jibe at political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT), Maryam said people should raise questions over the party’s performance where it had secured the most votes [in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province].

“Ask people who are seeking your votes as to what exactly have they done for Lahore?” she added.

She went on to say that certain people were worried as her father had finally broken his four-year-long silence.

“Sit-ins, iqamas and Panama leaks were mere excuses as the main target was always Nawaz Sharif,” she maintained, adding that the case in the apex court started with Panama Papers and ended with iqama. “Your leader [Nawaz] is both sadiq and ameen,” she remarked.

Counting the achievements of her father as the prime minister, she said: “Who has given Lahore the Metro Bus? Who has given Lahore the Orange train? Who has given Pakistan the CPEC?”

Maryam Nawaz also asked the party supporters to pray for her mother.