I’ve been acquitted after a long legal battle, not because of a settlement: Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari claimed that all graft cases against him were politically motivated and he had continued to prove his innocence in courts instead of resorting to settlements.

Answering a question on whether he will take those to court who had implicated him in such cases, the former president said he did not believe in seeking revenge.

“Those who call it a settlement [his recent acquittal in a corruption cases] don’t have a clue about the reality. I have fought for a very long time to prove my innocence in all cases,” Zardari told reporters in Islamabad.

“There is a long story behind each case registered against me yet it is so easy to call it muk-muka [settlement].”

Zardari added that 12 cases were framed against him during former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan’s tenure. “I was politically victimised,” he added.

When asked about his current rapport with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, Zardari said that he had “saved” their government for the sake of democracy. He added that he was not upset with the incumbent government and was open to dialogue.

A few days ago, an accountability court in Rawalpindi had acquitted Zardari in several references involving alleged possession of assets beyond his known sources of income.

Accountability Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Ranjha absolved the former president after the prosecution failed to establish charges levelled against him 19 years ago during the PML-N’s second term.

In the references, Zardari and his slain wife, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, were accused of acquiring assets through illegal means and beyond their known sources of incomes.