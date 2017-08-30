In leaked letter, Abdul Basit lambasts envoy to US for diplomatic ‘blunders’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit had written a letter to Pakistan’s ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry two months ago wherein he had described the latter as the “worst secretary of foreign affairs”.

In a letter dated July 5, 2017, Basit had lambasted Chaudhry, telling him that he was “not made for the delicate profession of diplomacy”.

He added that removing Chaudhry from his post would greatly benefit Pakistan as he would end up becoming “the worst Pakistan Ambassador in Washington DC”.

Basit pointed out two occasions on which, according to him, Chaudhry had displayed his incompetence in handling diplomatic affairs .

First, the Ufa joint statement issued after talks between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian premier Narendra Modi in 2015 that did not mention the crucial issue of Kashmir.

The next ‘blunder’ by Chaudhry, Basit noted, was Pakistan’s failure to win a re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, garnering just 105 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

In the letter, Basit also expressed his desire that Chaudhry, if not ousted from his post, should not be given an extension beyond his superannuation on February 27, 2018 .

“May Allah help Pakistan if people like you [Chuahdry] with weak and dubious credentials are at such important positions,” Basit wrote in his concluding remarks.