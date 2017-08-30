China calls for restraint after DPRK’s latest missile launch

China called for restraint from all sides on the DPRK issue, said Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made this remark at a regular press conference, hours after the DPRK launched a ballistic missile over Japan’s northern territory.

Under the current situation, China called on all sides to stop provoking each other, said Hua, urging relative parties to jointly maintain peace and stability in this region.

There are reports claiming that the US called on South Korea to complete the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system by August 30th.

In a response, Hua reiterated China’s firm stance on the THAAD deployment during the press conference.

China strongly urged the US and South Korea to stop actions that harm China’s strategic security interests, cancel the deployment of THAAD, and withdraw the equipment, said Hua.

The deployment will not solve the issue, but will undermine the strategic balance of the region and cause further tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the spokesperson added.