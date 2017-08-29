Over 64 percent transgenders live in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Over 64 percent of transgender population lives in the Punjab province, where as many as 6,709 people were registered in this category under the recently concluded 6th Population and Housing Census.

As many as 4,585 people registered under this category live in urban areas where as 2,124 live in rural areas of Punjab province.

This is followed by Sindh, which houses 2,527 transgender population and their number constitutes 24.25 percent of the total population of this category, according to the provisional census data.

The maximum 2,226 transgenders of Sindh live in urban areas whereas only 301 reside in rural areas, according to the data.

The transgender population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 8.7, where there number is 913 whereas Balochistan houses minimum number of transgender population among province where there number is just 109, just 1.04 percent of the population under this category.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 690 transgender population lives in urban areas and 223 in rural areas whereas in Balochistan 69 people registered under this category live in urban areas and 40 in rural areas.

As per the census data, 1.27 transgender population lives in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) where 133 people were registered under this category whereas just 0.25 percent of transgender population lives in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) where their population was registered just 27 individuals.

As many as 81 transgender population of ICT lives in urban areas and 52 in rural areas whereas in FATA, all 27 transgender people live in rural areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that total transgender population of the country was registered at 10,418 individuals, which is just 0.0050 percent of the total population of the country.

The country’s current total population has soared to 207.744520 million with an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent from calendar year 1998.

This population number included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989 urban population, showing an overall population growth at 57 percent during the period 1998-2017.

The figures recorded in the census also showed 2.23 percent growth in rural areas and 2.7 percent in urban areas during these years as the male population of the country at present stands at 106,449,322 with the female population at 101,314,780, and the population of transgender at 10,418.