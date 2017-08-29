India withdraws personnel from Chinese territory: China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that India has withdrawn all its military personnel and equipment from Chinese territory at the Doklam border area after a months-long standoff.

The withdrawal was completed and was confirmed by Chinese personnel onsite, according to the ministry.

China will continue to exercise its rights of sovereignty and safeguard territorial integrity in accordance with historical agreements on border demarcation, said the ministry.

The ministry reaffirmed that the Chinese government stresses friendly, good-neighborly relations with India. China wishes that India faithfully complies with historical agreements on border demarcation and the basic principles of international law, maintain peace of the border areas and promote the healthy development of bilateral relations together with China on the basis of mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Shortly before the confirmation from the Chinese side, India’s Ministry of External Affairs released a statement, saying both countries have “maintained diplomatic communication” on Doklam incident and agreed to “expeditious disengagement of border personnel.”

The stand-down comes days ahead of the BRICS summit in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian. Media reports have suggested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend. However, there has been no official confirmation.

On June 18, over 270 armed Indian troops with two bulldozers crossed the boundary into Doklam to obstruct Chinese infrastructure construction.

Since then, China has repeatedly expressed its opposition to India through diplomatic channels and demanded Indian troops retreat to the Indian side of the border demarcation.

The Ministry says Chinese soldiers have taken necessary measures to safeguard China’s legitimate and lawful rights and interests.