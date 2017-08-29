India trying to misrepresent occupied-Kashmir’s population stats: Zakaria

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that India was trying to distort occupied-Kashmir’s population figures.

“We have sent a request to the UN along with evidence to look into this matter,” he said at a conference in Islamabad organised to discuss the Kashmir issue.

“Now it’s the UN’s responsibility to ensure that Kashmir’s population figures are not misrepresented,” he added.

Zakaria said Pakistan had never violated UN resolutions. “However, India has continuously been violating UN resolutions on basic human rights,” he maintained.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s stance was clear that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

“The Pakistan government firmly stand with people of Kashmir,” he remarked.

Zakaria further said human rights organisations could play an important role in highlighting the human rights violations taking place in Indian-held Kashmir.

‘’Indian forces’ use of pellet guns on Kashmiris and other brutal actions can be highlighted using social media,” he added.