Army Chief, Tajik president discuss Afghan issue

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two discussed regional security issues and had unanimity of views for peace in Afghanistan. They also reiterated the importance of dialogue, regional cooperation and support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiatives.

The chief of army staff (COAS) thanked the president for supporting Pakistan’s membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and for hosting the Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination Mechanism (QCCM) initiative.

President Rahmon offered his sincere wishes for people of Pakistan, appreciating the role Pakistan and Pakistan Army has played in fight against terrorism and peace.

The two also pledged to enhance and expand Pakistan-Tajikistan cooperation in the fields of defence and security.