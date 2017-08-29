Ajay Devgn lashes out at Kapil Sharma

Famous comedy show host, Kapil Sharma has made it a habit to cancel his show with stars waiting for him, the long list of stars that have waited for him on sets including superstars like Shah Rukh Khan to actors like Manoj Tiwri but Ajay Devgn refused to take this.

Apparently Ajay Devgn stormed out of the sets of ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ anguishing in anger along with his team of ‘Baadshaho’ including Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta, the actors came to the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie.

Spotboye quoted a source as saying, “Kapil’s phones were switched off. The team was leaving no stone unturned to get in touch with him, but to no avail. Even Kapil’s team did not give a proper answer.” Ajay, then, stormed out of the sets and the rest of the actors followed suit.

The report further said Baadshaho team was later informed that Kapil got a panic attack and was unwell.

Kapil Sharma has had a series of cancelled shoots in recent pasts with Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, among others have left the sets of the show without completing their shoot. It has also reported that the actor is dealing with some health issues which is causing these hindrance but other suggest that Kapil has developed a high handled attitude that is responsible for his downfall.