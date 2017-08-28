Sanjay Dutt angered over wife’s swimsuit picture

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is reportedly not pleased with his wife after she posted a couple of pictures of her on Instagram wearing a swimsuit.

Celebrities these days flaunt their looks and lavish lifestyle on social media and Instagram happens to be the hub where all the latest pictures and videos are uploaded.

Maanayata, Dutt’s wife, apparently crossed her husband when she posted a picture of her on Instagram wearing a swimsuit.

Maanayata can be seen wearing a red one-shouldered swimsuit with cutout details in one picture. Sanjay Dutt, if Indian media reports are to be believed, was quite miffed at his wife for posting the images on a platform where everyone could view them.

A leading Indian tabloid claims that the issue was brought to Sanjay Dutt’s notice by his friends. The actor instantly conveyed his displeasure to his wife, who has since then been very cautious in uploading pictures on her Instagram account.