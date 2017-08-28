PM Abbasi inaugurates LNG Terminal Two in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal Two at Port Qasim.

Addressing the event, Abbasi said the LNG Terminal Two was established in a record 330 days.

“Earlier governments’ efforts to bring LNG to Pakistan remained unsuccessful,” he said, adding that the auction of the LNG plant was completely transparent.

He also praised the contribution of the private sector in the effort.

Everyone thought it would take Pakistan years to establish such a terminal, he recalled.

“This is a success story,” he stated further.

The premier also visited LNG terminals two and three and was given a detailed briefing on the projects.

The supply of LNG from the two terminals is expected next year.

The premier earlier visited Karachi on August 12 during which he announced a Rs25 billion development package for the city.

Abbasi, who was elected as the country’s premier earlier this month following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, served as the petroleum and natural resources minister in Sharif’s cabinet.

At present, Abbasi also retains the portfolio of the newly-formed ‘energy ministry’, which incorporated the ministries of power and petroleum.