Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: FC Balochistan destroys four terrorist camps

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan destroyed four terrorists’ camps in different intelligence-based operations, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two terrorists were also killed during an exchange of fire in different areas including Kahan and Dera Bugti.

In another IBO, FC Balochistan (South) successfully foiled a terror attack.

In the last two days, FC Balochistan (South) has busted a network of terrorists and their facilitators.

Two terrorists’ facilitators have been arrested and a heavy cache of arms and ammunition recovered, which was being transported to carry out terrorist activity in Turbat.

On Saturday, FC Balochistan arrested several suspects and seized a cache of arms and ammunition during IBOs in different parts of the province.

The security forces arrested several outlaws and recovered arms and ammunition including explosives, IEDs, grenades, rockets, detonators, and communication equipment from their possession.

The operations were conducted, during the last four days, in Quetta, Kleri Dhal, Dera Bugti and Dashat areas.