Latest update August 28th, 2017 10:00 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: FC Balochistan destroys four terrorist camps

Aug 28, 2017 Top Stories 0

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan destroyed four terrorists’ camps in different intelligence-based operations, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two terrorists were also killed during an exchange of fire in different areas including Kahan and Dera Bugti.

In another IBO, FC Balochistan (South) successfully foiled a terror attack.

In the last two days, FC Balochistan (South) has busted a network of terrorists and their facilitators.

Two terrorists’ facilitators have been arrested and a heavy cache of arms and ammunition recovered, which was being transported to carry out terrorist activity in Turbat.

On Saturday, FC Balochistan arrested several suspects and seized a cache of arms and ammunition during IBOs in different parts of the province.

The security forces arrested several outlaws and recovered arms and ammunition including explosives, IEDs, grenades, rockets, detonators, and communication equipment from their possession.

The operations were conducted, during the last four days, in Quetta, Kleri Dhal, Dera Bugti and Dashat areas.

Issue of Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan needs to be addressed: US commander

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily