Imran expresses lack of trust on NAB after Zardari acquittal

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed lack of trust on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after an accountability court acquitted former president Asif Ali Zardari in a corruption case.

“Zardari’s acquittal is a result of deal between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party,” he claimed while addressing a press conference in Lahore’s Garden Town.

“We can’t trust NAB’s execution after Zardari’s acquittal. He has billions of rupees abroad.”

There is a reason why a Supreme Court judge is looking after NAB’s trial of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Khan said, adding that had the [Panamagate] Joint Investigation Team not been under SC then Nawaz would have been acquitted.

“When Nawaz Sharif was called for a trial by NAB then he became innocent all of a sudden and asked ‘why was I removed?’” he recounted, adding that no one has gotten as much time as Sharif was granted to prove his innocence.

Speaking of the significance of NA-120 by-poll, Imran said it is a test of the whole nation. “Either law will prevail or dacoits will prove to be victorious.”

The PTI chairman also criticised the daughter of the former premier for summoning a meeting at Chief Minister House.

“Maryam Nawaz called a meeting at the CM House regarding the by-election. Why has election commission turned a blind eye towards the fact that state’s resources are being used illegally,” he asked.

Moreover, he questioned, “What sort of election is this where you are threatened if you campaign?”

Election commission is not letting us campaign, this is against the rules of democracy, he said, adding true democracy cannot prevail until we have strong institutions.

“IG Punjab is being paid by the state not Sharif family. If IG Punjab fails to maintain law and order then he will be taken to court,” Khan added.