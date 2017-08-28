Amla yearning to play for World XI in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: South African batsman Hashim Amla has said that playing in Pakistan will be a delightful experience.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that “I toured Pakistan 10 years ago, and it was an enjoyable experience.”

He said that South Africa is Global T20 league will be a valuable addition in world cricket circuit.

“I am looking forward to it very much. Pakistan is a great country with great cricketing heritage. To kind of assist in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, I am very proud to be a part of it,” Amla said.

“I hope everything goes well and smoothly. All the five players from South Africa are looking forward to it. Last time I went to Pakistan 10 years ago, I had a great time, the games were well attended and the people there have great passion for the game, that’s something I am looking forward to,” he added.

To a question, he said that after all the assurance from the ICC and other relevant authorities on security, there was no reason not to support the cause.

“It is not a secret that during last 10 years, security was a main concern in Pakistan. So, once you get the go-ahead from the ICC and other bodies that all the checks and balances are in place, then I don’t see any reason not to support this cause,” he said.

“The interaction held with Qalandars for the last couple of weeks has been really, really mind-blowing, they have a great vision,” said Amla about the owners of Durban Qalandars, who also own PSL team Lahore Qalandars.

“We have owners from different parts of the world which gives this league a unique flavor. It is going to be very exciting for everyone around the world to watch,” the batsman added.