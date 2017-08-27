Young Kareena Kapoor to make big Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi

Young Kareena Kapoor from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi in ‘Captain Nawab’. Malvika Raaj, best remembered as the girl who played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor’s character in K3G in 2001.

The actress has been cast in the lead opposite Emraan in the war drama, which is inspired by true events. Emraan will essay an army man for the very first time.

Director Tony D’Souza said in a statement, “We are attempting something new and so it was imperative for us to get the casting right. We were privileged to have met Malvika and have her on board. We put her through the usual rounds of auditions and she excelled in all of them. She is already well-versed with the business, having done a film as a child artist earlier and hailing from a family which has been in the film industry,” India media reported.

Malvika became a prominent name in modeling after participating in 2010’s Femina Miss India.