Kulsoom wouldn’t have needed to go abroad if govt had built a cancer hospital: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said that had Nawaz Sharif’s government built a cancer treatment facility in Pakistan, former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz would not have needed to go abroad for treatment.

“I hope that she [Kulsoom] recovers soon and returns back to Pakistan,” he told reporters. Kulsoom, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s wife and a candidate for NA-120, was diagnosed with lymphoma a few days ago.

“Even in times of war, hospitals are not targeted, however, political rivals [Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N)] continue to attack Shaukat Khanum Hospital,” the PTI chief remarked.

“If the PML-N believes there are any discrepancies in the financial affairs of the [Shuakat Khanum] hospital, the details of its accounts are available online,” he added.

“If there is even a slight trace of foul play, the government should put me in jail and initiate proceedings against me.”

Khan said 75 per cent of the patients at Shaukat Khanum hospitals nationwide receive treatment free of charge.

He added that the hospital were runs on a loss but the people of Pakistan paid for them through their donations.

“In contrast, the government continues to create hurdles in the way of this charity hospital, in addition to government ministers criticising the hospital for their own political gains,” he lamented.

“I request these ministers to stop lambasting the hospital built to serve the poor as it is not my personal factory but a charity hospital,” Khan added.