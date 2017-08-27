Economy moving in right direction

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders and experts said the incumbent government was working round the clock to put the country on road to progress, and it would win next general elections on the basis of its performance.

Talking to media, PML-N leader and MPA Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan said the current government had launched unprecedented developmental projects in South Punjab.

He said the PTI would face a major setback in the next general elections as its government in KPK has done nothing for the people’s welfare.

PML-N leader and lawmaker Majid Zahoor said the PML-N would continue its journey of public service by accomplishing mega projects well in time.

Member exective committee, LCCI Shahzad Ayub said that positive policies of the government were showing a clear trend of boosting in the national economy.

A senior official of commerce ministry said the federal government had given a Rs 180 billion export package to industrial sector during this year to support the declining exports.

He said the package revolved around cash support and waiver in duty and taxes for five sectors including textile, leather, surgical equipments, sports goods and carpets.

Veteran economist Dr. Ashfaq Hassan said that CPEC was a hallmark of the current government which was opening attractive avenues for investment emerging from economic cooperation between the two rising powers of Asia.

He said that CPEC presents a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies and become a hub for trade and manufacturing after the Gwadar Port become as an international free port.