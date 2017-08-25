OIC says Israel fully responsible for safety of holy places under int’l conventions

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reaffirmed the central religious and spiritual character of Al-Quds and the place of importance the Al-Aqsa Mosque holds amongst the Muslims worldwide.

This affirmation comes on the occasion of marking 48th anniversary of burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of Muslims by Israeli occupation forces, said reports.

The OIC stressed that the integrity and sanctity of this city’s holy places could only be maintained if peace and security are established throughout the entire region.

The OIC noted that it holds Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the safety of all the holy places under international conventions and agreements.