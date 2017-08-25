Nawaz chairs high-level session on NA-120 at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is chairing a high-level meeting to discuss matters pertaining to the NA-120 by-poll, the seat which fell vacant following his disqualification.

The session is being attended by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Railways Minister and Lahore MNA Saad Rafique, Senator Pervaiz Rashid and other party leaders.

According to media, the strategy regarding the election campaign is being discussed in the session. PML-N candidate Kulsoom Nawaz, the former premier’s wife, after being diagnosed with throat cancer is unable to participate in the campaign and is undergoing treatment in London.

The by-election will be held on September 17.

Revealed that former PML-Q leader from Sindh, Asad Junejo, met Nawaz during the meeting and announced to join the ruling party.

Nawaz praised the people of Sindh, saying he would visit them soon.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued an order for the deployment of army troops at the polling stations in the upcoming by-election.