Mushtaq Mahar returns as AIG Karachi less than 2 months after Ghulam Qadir Thebo’s appointment

In less than two months since his appointment, Ghulam Qadir Thebo has been relieved from his post as the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi. Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Thebo’s predecessor, has been reappointed as the AIG.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon, Thebo will now take over as AIG Traffic Sindh. The notice, however, does not mention any reason for the reshuffle.

Thebo, who was formerly the Chairman of Sindh’s Enquiries and Anti-corruption Establishment, wasappointed AIG Karachi on July 17 while Mahar was posted as AIG Traffic Sindh in place of Khadim Hussain Bhatti.

Last month, in a massive reshuffling in the Sindh police department, five AIGs of police — the Karachi police chief and four deputy inspectors general — were transferred and appointed, a move that political elites saw as an attempt to isolate Inspector General Police A.D. Khowaja.

According to media in the police department, Khowaja had expressed his “serious reservations” on the transfers in a letter to the Sindh chief minister.

IGP Khowaja had stated that the police performance was badly affected due to the frequent transfers and postings of officers in large numbers without any consultation with senior police officers, media report.