Esha Gupta in love with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan

In a recent interview, Indian actress Esha Gupta has expressed love for Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. There is no surprise that our Pakistani entertainers have wowed the Indians and other international audience, be it Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan or ever loving Fawad Khan.

With Esha Gupta awaiting the release of her movie ‘Baadshaho’ with Ajay Devgan and Emraan Hashmi, it was in a recent conversation with the leading daily that this revelation about Fawad Khan was made.

She said, “After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, every girl in India fell in love with Fawad Khan, including my friends, my mother and myself. I love the way people from Pakistan speak; your language has the royal touch that only Saif Ali Khan has in India. Even singers from your country are loved in India and it is through entertainment that we can bridge the gaps and move forward”.

Other than Gupta, people are aware of Bollywood’s fondness towards the Pakistani heartthrob. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are permanent members of FK’s fan club.