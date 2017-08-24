SRK, Salman & Akshay join Mark Wahlberg as ‘World’s Highest Paid Actors’

The list of the World’s highest paid celebrities by Forbes is out and Bollywood is ruling its Top 10 covering nearly quarter of the listing.

Hollywood’s rapper turned actor Mark Wahlberg has managed to top the list, replacing ‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson from the 1st position of the highest earning actor of 2016-2017, the ‘Transformers’ actor earned almost 68 million in 2017 beating Johnson’s 65 million.

Bollywood governed the Forbes top 10 with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar grossing their way to the 8th, 9th and 10th position of the list. According to Forbes, the ‘Raees’ star earned $38 million (Rs 243.50 cr), the ‘Tubelight’ star made $37 million (Rs 237 cr) and the ‘Rustom’ star took home $35.5 million (Rs 227.5 cr).

Forbes collected the data over a period of 12 months starting from June 1, 2016; the top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million. Actors reaching the list include Vin Diesel ($54.5 million), Adam Sandler ($50.5 million) and Jackie Chan ($49 million) stood at third, fourth and fifth on this list.

Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise landed the sixth and seventh spot following SRK, Salman and Akshay Kumar. Surprisingly enough Aamir Khan wasn’t part of the best even with his 2016 highest grossing movie of all times ‘Dangal’.