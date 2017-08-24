PM Abbasi meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Saudi crown Mohammad bin Salman, hours after he landed at King Abdul Aziz airport in Jeddah.

The premier, accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar, is on a one-day visit intended to mobilise support after US President Trump announced the new Afghan policy.

Abbasi has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Thursday to further deliberate on the issue.

The diplomats have been tasked to mobilise ‘friendly’ states to garner support for the country’s efforts in the war on terrorism

The Foreign Office, late Tuesday evening, expressed disappointment on Trump’s statements against Pakistan and advised Washington to work with Islamabad “instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens”.