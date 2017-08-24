PM Abbasi meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah

Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:20 AM
Aug 24, 2017 Top Stories 0
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Saudi crown Mohammad bin Salman, hours after he landed at King Abdul Aziz airport in Jeddah.
The premier, accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar, is on a one-day visit intended to mobilise support after US President Trump announced the new Afghan policy.
Abbasi has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Thursday to further deliberate on the issue.
The diplomats have been tasked to mobilise ‘friendly’ states to garner support for the country’s efforts in the war on terrorism
The Foreign Office, late Tuesday evening, expressed disappointment on Trump’s statements against Pakistan and advised Washington to work with Islamabad “instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens”.
Aug 07, 2017 0
Jun 24, 2017 0
May 20, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily