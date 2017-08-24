JIT head Wajid Zia never even probed a husband and wife fight: Rana Sanaullah

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Wajid Zia, who headed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed into the Sharif family’s offshore assets, had never even investigated a marital dispute, so incompetent was he for the task.

“What’s the use of conducting an inquiry into a case in which the outcome has already been decided,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said referring to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proceedings against deposed PM Nawaz Sharif and his family.

“The biased nature of these proceedings can be gauged from the fact that a monitoring judge has been appointed to monitor them,” he told reporters after a party meeting.

“Depriving Nawaz Sharif of his rights doesn’t just mean doing that to an individual but the entire nation.”

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was accompanying Sanaullah, maintained that the JIT was “controlled” by someone else.

“The head of the JIT was Wajid Zia but somebody else was actually controlling it,” he remarked.

“The rivals were unable to provide any evidence of corruption or money laundering against Nawaz Sharif and his family,” he added.

“We will keep raising the question as to why such biased verdicts are announced against the Sharif family only.”

The PML-N leader said Nawaz’s future course of action would be announced soon.

In connection with Kulsoom Nawaz, Nawaz’s wife and the PML-N candidate for the NA-120 by-election, being diagnosed with cancer, Rafique said there was presently no plan to run someone else for the seat.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the Sharif family’s counsel, told reporters that all NAB notices being sent to his clients were being responded to.

On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case of Sharif family’s offshore assets had disqualified Nawaz from the PM’s office for failing to declare a salary, which he had not withdrawn as an executive of Dubai-based company, as an asset when filing his nomination papers in 2013.

The court had also ordered NAB to file references within six weeks before the accountability court of Rawalpindi-Islamabad on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the JIT.