Eidul Azha holidays from Sept 1 to 4

Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:20 AM
The federal government announced a four-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha, falling on September 2, Saturday, via a notification issued by the interior ministry.
All offices will remained closed from September 1 to 4 — Friday to Monday, both days inclusive — according to the notification, DM reported.
The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Tuesday had announced the beginning of the month of Zilhaj from August 24, with Eid falling on September 2.
Aug 07, 2017 0
Jun 24, 2017 0
May 20, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily