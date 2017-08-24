Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:20 AM

Eidul Azha holidays from Sept 1 to 4

The federal government announced a four-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha, falling on September 2, Saturday, via a notification issued by the interior ministry.

All offices will remained closed from September 1 to 4 — Friday to Monday, both days inclusive — according to the notification, DM reported.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Tuesday had announced the beginning of the month of Zilhaj from August 24, with Eid falling on September 2.

