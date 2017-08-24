Bilawal directs for relief to rain-affected people in Karachi

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over losses of human lives in Karachi during two-day heavy rains and asked concerned authorities to provide relief to the people without any delay.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman said that deaths of innocent people in rain-related incidents in the provincial capital have saddened him and the fellow citizens.

On Tuesday night, a fresh spell of torrential rainfall lashed the metropolis leaving at least five people dead and bringing the total death toll in rain-related incidents to 13 since Monday.

“Steps should be taken to prevent and avert such incidents in future while war-footing basis engagements should be carried out to drain away stagnant water from the city’s low-lying areas,” he added.

Bilawal said that both the provincial and local governments should work in coordination to minimise negative impacts of heavy downpour in the city and other areas of the province.