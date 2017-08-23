Senate passes the Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of Parliament passed the Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2017 after its clause by clause reading.

Minister for Postal Services Molana Ameer Zaman tabled the bill and the House passed it through voice voting.

Another bill – the Marine Insurance Bill, 2017 – was referred to the relevant standing committee after being opposed by the opposition benches. The bill was moved earlier by Minister for Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik.

The Chair did not admit two adjournment motion on the agenda and termed them out of order. However, he admitted another adjournment motion sponsored by Senators Mohammad Azam Khan Swati and Mohsin Aziz.

This adjournment motion was about violation of Pakistan’s International Border and space by US drones which is against the sovereignty of Pakistan. The Chair asked to club this motion with another identical motion and to discuss them in the next sitting.