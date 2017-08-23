Pakistan bans Huma Qureshi’s film ‘Partition 1947’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Huma Saleem Qureshi’s latest release ‘Partition 1947” has been banned in Pakistan, film director Gurinder Chadha confirmed.

‘Partition 1947’ is the Hindi version of Chadha’s Viceroy’s House, which arrived in Indian theatres.

Set during Partition, the movie is an onscreen adaptation of the life of the last Viceroy of India under British rule – Lord Mountbatten.

The film stars Huma Qureshi along with a cast comprising names like Manish Dayal, Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and Michael Gambon.

The film has been banned from releasing reportedly over “misrepresentation” of historical reality. Gurinder Chadha’s film deals with the politics behind the Partition.