Begum Kulsoom Nawaz diagnosed with throat cancer: British doctor

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was diagnosed with throat cancer.

According to British doctors treating the former premier’s wife, her ailment is curable and “treatment shouldn’t be too complicated.”

Doctors discussed various options of treatment and agreed that surgery and radiation therapy will not be used because Kulsoom can be treated through chemotherapy, media report.

Media, on Monday, reported that Begum Nawaz had undergone three medical check-ups after reaching London a week ago, and results of her blood tests were due this week. It is understood that the doctors diagnosed the disease after receiving results of the blood tests and prior to this detailed examination of Kulsoon Nawaz’s throat.

It has been learnt that in the absence of Begul Kulssom Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) Lahore chapter will run the election campaign in NA-120, while Maryam Nawaz will assist the campaign team whenever needed.

PML-N will be running the campaign on a daily basis and Maryam would be available for campaigning activities as and when needed, media report.

The party’s candidate for NA-120 won’t participate in the initial campaigns for the constituency but will join the campaign in the last week, media added.

Kulsoom filed nomination papers for NA-120 after the seat fell vacant following her husband Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification to hold office by the Supreme Court on July 28.

Nawaz won the seat by a substantial margin in 2013’s general elections, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Yasmin Rashid, who is again contesting for the seat this time around.

Accompanied by her doctor, the former premier’s wife suddenly left for London for medical checkups at the time when nomination papers for NA-120 were being scrutinised. It is understood that she travelled to London in emergency on the advice of her doctor.

The Lahore High Court Appellate Tribunal, on August 21, rejected all appeals filed against the nomination papers of PML-N candidate Begum Nawaz for the NA-120 by-poll.