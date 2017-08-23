7 dead, over 1,500 affected by dengue in Peshawar: officials

Seven people have been killed and over 1,500 affected by the dengue virus in Peshawar, according to statistics released by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

This is the first time since the virus’s outbreak in the province that any official data has been released.

A total of 1,547 were tested positive for the virus, of which 560 were admitted to different hospitals in the provincial capital. The document said 242 patients are still being treated.

The Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex and Lady Reading Hospital are treating most of the victims, while Tehkal, Pishtakhara, Warsak Road and Deh Bahadar are the most affected areas, according to the report.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak and Health Minister Shahram Tarakai visited the affected areas and announced Rs500,000 compensation for each of the deceased.

The Punjab government is already assisting the KP government in dealing with the outbreak.