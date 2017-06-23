Uzma Kardar interrupts Marriyum Aurangzeb’s presser in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb faced an unexpected situation when her presser was interrupted midway by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Uzma Kardar for “being too lengthy.”

Kardar attempted to takeover the podium in the middle of the presser after she complained of hot weather, and called out the minister for taking too long to finish her media talk.

Aurangzeb was talking to the media on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s offshore accounts in the wake of Panama Papers leaks.

“We are standing under the hot sun for a long time now but have been unable to get our turn to speak [to media],” Kardar said. “You have been addressing the media for more than an hour now.”

However, Aurangzeb managed to continue her talk as she took 15 more minutes to complete. “The PTI is a party of gimmickry, drama and chaos,” an angry Aurangzeb said. “I urge the Supreme Court to take notice of this incident.”

The minister went on to add that a similar chaos in the country will be witnessed if the party gets elected in the elections.

According to the minister, the interruption was made in front of all the media personnel and should be taken notice of. “They [PTI] can resort to harassment if they are not allowed to do that they want.”

Whoever wants to play such tactics, should do so in Bani Gala, Aurangzeb added, while referring to the PTI chairman’s pressers.