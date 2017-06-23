Turkey reiterates support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yaldarim reiterated his support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Turkey, thanked the premier on Turkish support to Pakistan in various international fora.

According to the military’s media wing, both discussed matters related to regional security and commonality of challenges facing the two brotherly countries.

PM Yaldarim appreciated the positive role that Pakistan plays in the region as well as in the larger Muslim world.

“Pakistan and Turkey share same stance on many issues and Pakistan supports Turkey’s position on Cyprus as well as its efforts against terrorism of all hue and colour,” the army chief said.