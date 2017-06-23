India’s Commander Bond seeks mercy from Pakistan’s army chief

Convicted Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage, has made a mercy petition before army chief General Qamar Bajwa, seeking forgiveness for his actions.

“He has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, Jadhav in his latest plea has once again admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan, and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions.

The serving Indian naval officer, who was arrested on March 3 last year during an operation in Mashkel area of Balochistan, had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court, which was rejected.

Following a petition by India, the International Court of Justice ruled that Jadhav must not be put to death by Islamabad until they have had time to pass final judgement in the case.

Under the law, if this petition is rejected, he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the president.

The ISPR also released Jadhav’s second confessional video. “The world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan,” it said.