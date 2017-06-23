Drone strikes violate Pakistan’s sovereignty: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned drone strikes on its soil as violations of sovereignty, after US officials suggested Washington might ramp them up against militants.

The foreign office statement also came a day after an Iranian drone was shot down near the border.

“Our position is that drone strikes are counter-productive and violate the sovereignty of Pakistan,” foreign ministry spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in response to the media.

The United States has been carrying out such airstrikes for more than a decade. The attacks have slowed to a trickle in the past 18 months.

Pakistan has received more than $33 billion in US assistance since 2002, but some aid was withheld last year. US officials have said the Trump administration is also considering withholding some assistance.

“Pakistan attaches importance to its relationship with the US,” Zakaria said.

“We firmly believe that continued close cooperation between our two countries is critical for promoting peace and security in the region and beyond.”

An unmanned Iranian drone flying over Balochistan was shot down. The incident followed warnings by Tehran that it would strike against militants carrying out cross-border attacks.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants in April. Iran claimed Jaish al Adl, a Sunni militant group, had shot them from inside Pakistan. The border area has long been plagued by both drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants.

“Pakistan has already shared the information about striking down of this drone with the Iranian authorities indicating that the drone was struck down by our security forces as it was unmarked and there was no prior information about its flight,” the foreign ministry said.