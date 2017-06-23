CTD decides to shutdown 30 sites, 10 social media accounts spreading extremism

ISLAMABAD: The crackdown against the websites and social media accounts spreading extremism continued, as in the latest move the Counter-Terrorism Department Sindh has decided to shut down 30 such sites and 10 Facebook accounts, sources informed.

The CTD wrote a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Federal Investigation Agency on the subject. According to sources, the CTD has identified 30 websites and 10 FB accounts and demanded a ban be placed on them.

Sources said that these sites were being run by the proscribed organisations. Terrorists used the platform for admitting their crimes and uploading pictures and videos of terrorist acts.

Sources further said that these sites were promoting extremism through fake IDs, uploading extremist material to corrupt people’s minds.

Up till now, the PTA has placed a ban on 20 websites and investigating suspicious social media IDs. Sources added that these measures are a part of the National Action Plan’s implementation.

In March, the PTA announced that it had blocked over 900 URLs and 10 websites of banned organisations, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

In May, the federal government had ordered a large-scale crackdown on those posting anti-state content as well as maligning its institutions, military in particular.