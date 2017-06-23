China’s J-10B fighter ready for International Army Games

China’s J-10B Stealth Fighter is to compete in the upcoming International Army Games 2017 for the first time.

The multirole fighter aircraft will be taking part in the “Aviadarts” events, which are being held at airports in Changchun, Siping and Shuangliao. The “Airborne Platoon” event will be staged at the air force base in Guangshui.

The events will test the competitors’ stamina and flight skills and will be divided into eight types of aircraft, including jet fighters, attack aircraft and attack helicopters, according to China’s Ministry of National Defence.

This is the fourth time China has taken part in the military games which see 27 countries compete. Events will also be held in China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The games take place between June 29 and August 12.