Babar Awan to join PTI today, claims Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed that PPP’s Dr Babar Awan would be joining his party tomorrow.

An associate of Awan’s in conversation with media claimed that the senator would hand in his resignation to Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani in the coming days and undertake a new step along his political journey in which, he said, the PTI held ‘great significance’.

Khan, during an uncharacteristic exchange with journalists at an iftar party, said he had also decided to invite Awami Muslim League leader Shaikh Rashid to join his party ‘soon’.

He added that Rashid had fought remarkably well against the ‘mafia’ – an apparent reference to the PML-N government, which the Supreme Court had earlier likened to a ‘Sicilian mafia’.

The PTI chief also warned the government not to make the Panama Papers joint investigation team probing the Sharif family’s wealth controversial or, he said, the party would agitate after Eid.

Khan was positive the next election would be held in 2017. “That’s why we held our intra-party election,” he said.

On a lighter note, the PTI chief brushed off wedding rumours, saying he had no intention of remarrying before the next election.

The PPP has been losing members to PTI in recent weeks as former stalwarts such as former federal ministers Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich and Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gul have already bid adieu to their former parties.

In 2016, there were rumours regarding the third wedding of cricketer-turned-politician after he gave a statement during a wedding in Manchester, United Kingdom.

“I can’t give you the best advice because I don’t have a very good track record. But maybe third time lucky”, he was quoted as saying to newly-wed couple.

Imran Khan has been twice divorced. His last marriage with television anchor Reham Khan ended in October 2015.

His first wife Jemimah Goldsmith married him in 1995. The couple got divorced in 2004 and have two sons.