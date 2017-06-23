AD Khawaja warns sluggish Cops of Sindh

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja said that the performance of police officers is being monitored, adding that those showing dereliction of duty would be removed from the office.

The IGP Sindh was addressing a ceremony of police officers here, where he sent a warning to those present.

AD Khawaja also ordered police to initiate a crackdown on street crimes, drug dens, and also on smuggled Irani petrol and diesel.

The gathering included Karachi police’s officers such as DIGs, SSPs, DSPs, and SHOs.

The IGP Sindh has been a victim of a tug of war between judicial orders and the Sindh government.

On May 30, the Sindh High Court extended the stay order against the removal of the provincial police chief by the Sindh government.

A notification issued by the Sindh government that replaced AD Khawaja with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was suspended by the SHC on April 3.

Khawaja was appointed as the IGP on March 13, 2016.