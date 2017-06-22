As key Party National Congress approaches, learn how delegates are chosen across China

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is going to hold the 19th Session of the CPC National Congress in Beijing in the latter half of 2017.

Held every five years, the CPC National Congress is attended by thousands of Party delegates from around the country and will decide on the new leadership and set the policy direction of the Party for the next five years and beyond.

Why is it important?】The 19th Session of the CPC National Congress will conclude the 18th CPC National Committee and elect the 19th committee. According to unwritten traditions, a large part of the 18th committee will likely retire due to age limits and be replaced by new members. The new national committee will then elect the general secretary, the political bureau and its standing committee, the central military committee, among other top organs, forming the new central leadership of the CPC and the country. Graphics: Global Times