Indian police arrest 15 for celebrating Pakistan’s Cricket victory

Indian police arrested 15 Muslims in the Madhya Pradesh state on sedition charges after they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans following the country’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The arrests were made in Burhanpur district against the persons accused of firing crackers, police said, adding the suspects will be produced in the court.

According to police inspector Sanjay Pathak, a local resident told them over the phone about the celebration in Pakistan’s favour after the team’s stunning 180-run defeat against the arch-rivals.

“Following the complaint, we investigated the matter and found that 15 people were involved in it,” Pathak said.

The officer added that the 15 people were booked under Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy ) and 124A (sedition) of Indian Penal Code.