China, ROK eye for improvement of ties

China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) voiced willingness to improve bilateral relations during a strategic dialogue between foreign ministries.

China hoped the ROK would show political will and resolution, honor its commitment, and work together with China to properly handle relevant issues, to improve relations as soon as possible, said State Councilor Yang Jiechi while meeting with ROK First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam here.

Lim’s visit comes at a crucial period of China-ROK relations, which have been severely affected by the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

Yang said that the two countries should stick to friendly cooperation, and respect each other’s core interests and major concerns.

Lim cited ROK President Moon Jae-in saying the ROK hoped to improve relations with China.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the China-ROK diplomatic relations. The ROK hopes to use the opportunity to strengthen communication and coordination with China, Lim said.

Lim, who used to be the chief ROK delegate to the six-party talks, is visiting Beijing to co-chair the eighth high-level strategic dialogue between China and ROK foreign ministries with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, the two sides will discuss the bilateral relations, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and other issues of common concern.