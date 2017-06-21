Latest update June 21st, 2017 2:30 AM

Army Chief awarded with Turkish Legion of Merit

ANKARA (Turkey): Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was awarded the Legion of Merit in Ankara in recognition of his services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa dedicated the award to the martyrs of both Pakistani and Turkish armed forces..

The Army Chief held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar and discussed matters related to regional security.

Turkish military leadership was greatly appreciative of the role Pakistan Army played against terrorism and in peace keeping operations and as a factor of stability in a very volatile region.

COAS called on chief of Turkish General Staff, General Hulusi Akar and discussed matters related to regional security and the role Armed Forces of both countries play towards peace and stability. The two military leaders agreed to further enhance defence cooperation in multiple fields.

Earlier, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Ataturk Mausoleum and laid wreath at the grave to pay homage to the father of the Turkish nation and penned down his respects on the visitor’s book.

