Two Navy personnel martyred in Jiwani gun attack

JIWANI: Two Pakistan Navy personnel were martyred and three injured when militants fired on a Navy vehicle in Jiwani city evening, said a statement released by the navy’s spokesman.

The injured were shifted to Karachi for treatment, added the spokesman. “Such acts from extremist elements will not dent our resolve,” said the navy spokesman.

The statement added that those involved in the attack will be brought to justice and punished.

Top government officials have blamed India’s intelligence agency in the past for creating unrest in Balochistan and the rest of the country.

