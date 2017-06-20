PML-N bigwigs fear their accountability if Nawaz proved guilty: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that the Panama verdict will determine whether the “corrupt mafia” continues to rule over Pakistan.

Talking to media at the residence of PTI leader Arif Alvi, Imran said that the prime minister’s inner circle fears they will be next if the Panama case verdict comes against Nawaz Sharif.

“They are pretending as if they are not appearing before JIT but have conquered Kashmir,” he said.

The PTI chief also congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and said that the victory has united the country.

Taking a jibe at the rulers of the country, Imran said that there is immense “talent” of doing corruption, stealing money and taking out of the country.

“The system can also be fixed if institutions are rid of corruption…the [Pakistan] team could become the superpower of the cricket if the system is fixed,” said Imran.