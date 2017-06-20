One killed as van rams Muslim crowd near London mosque

LONDON: A van ploughed into a crowd of Muslims near a London mosque early, leaving one person dead and injuring 10 others in the second terror attack this month in the British capital.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “sickening” incident, saying Britain´s determination to fight “terrorism, extremism and hatred… must be the same, whoever is responsible”.

The 48-year-old driver of the van, a white man who police believe acted alone, was detained by people at the scene before being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Finsbury Park Mosque in north London said the van “deliberately mowed down Muslim men and women leaving late evening prayers” at the mosque and the nearby Muslim Welfare House shortly after midnight.

Others linked the attack to an increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes, particularly since the London Bridge rampage on June 3 that left eight people dead, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

“This was an attack on London and all Londoners and we should all stand together against extremists whatever their cause,” said Neil Basu, senior counter-terrorism officer for the Metropolitan Police.

He added that it had “all the hallmarks” of a terrorist attack. It unfolded as a man was receiving first aid from members of the public in an unrelated incident. The man later died, though it is not yet clear whether his death was linked to the attack, Basu said.

Ten people were hurt, all of them Muslims, with eight of them requiring hospital treatment. Two of them were in a very serious condition, police said.

A witness, Abdiqadir Warra, told AFP that the van “drove at people” and that some of the victims were carried for several metres along the road.

“He was shouting: ´All Muslims, I want to kill all Muslims´,” another witness, Khalid Amin, told BBC television.

Basu praised locals for detaining the man, saying that their “restraint in the circumstances was commendable”.