Huge cache of contraband seized in sweep at Karachi jail

KARACHI: Scores of television sets, LCDs, water dispensers, mobile phones and other electronic devices were found inside the central jail during an operation.

According to the jail police, the barracks of prisoners from Lyari gangs and banned outfits were also searched among other quarters. Subsequently, hundreds of mobile phones, television sets, tape recorders, air coolers, knives and pliers were recovered from the premises.

Moreover, Rs0.7 million in cash were also found in the possession of a prisoner, sources said. The sources said action would be taken against the personnel involved in keeping such devices inside the jail. Besides, prisoners from banned outfit would not be allowed to meet visitors.

Later, Rangers authorities while talking to media outside the Karachi central jail said that phones, SIMS and other such portable devices have been confiscated from the prisoners.

“Some other devices had also been installed to make the jammers in the jail ineffective, so that their [prisoners’] phones were functional in particular hours and in particular places.”

The action was taken after two members of banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi managed to escape from the Central Jail Karachi a few days ago.

The two under-trial prisoners were present in the jail’s judicial complex for a supposed hearing when they managed to escape, said an official.

Subsequently, 12 police personnel, including the jail superintendent and deputy jail superintendent, were arrested at the behest of Sindh law and prisons minister.

A case was registered in New Town police station against the 12 police personnel arrested in the case.

The two escaped suspects were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department in 2013 over their involvement in dozens of targeted killings.