Chinese, Canadian PMs talk relations, international issues

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a telephone conversation to discuss relations between their two countries and international and regional issues of common concern.

During the phone conversation, Li said China and Canada have made new progress in exchange and cooperation in various fields, recalling that the two country’s economic and financial strategic dialogue has been initiated, and saying that the third round of feasibility research on the establishment of a free trade zone is about to be held.

Li noted that China is willing to strengthen coordination of development strategies with Canada, promote in an in-depth way cooperation in trade and investment, clean energy, environment protection, agriculture and other fields on the basis of mutual respect and enhancement of mutual trust, and actively launch cooperation with Canada in developing third-party markets, in making concerted efforts to promote liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and in realizing greater development of China-Canada relations.

Trudeau, for his part, said that Canada-China relations have been in robust development, with continued deepening of bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Trudeau said that Canada is willing to maintain high-level exchange with China, promote practical cooperation with China in various fields, focus efforts on promoting exploratory discussion on the Canada-China free trade area toward achievement of substantial results at an early date, develop highlights of cooperation with China in tourism and other fields, and have close communication and coordination with China on international and regional issues.

On climate change, Li said China as a major developing country and signatory of the 2015 Paris climate agreement is committed to taking the green, low carbon and sustainable development path, which, Li stressed, is not only the intrinsic requirement of systemic transformation and upgrading of China’s economic structure, but is also part of China’s assumption of responsibility for building a community of shared future for mankind.

China is willing to work with all parties — including Canada — to jointly respond to challenges and better implement the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development on the basis of the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities, equity and respective capabilities.

Speaking highly of China’s stance on and role in responding to climate change, Trudeau said Canada stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China therein.