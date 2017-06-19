Latest update June 19th, 2017 12:50 AM

Latest News

President Mamnoon meets Saudi Monarch

Jun 19, 2017 Top Stories 0

MAKKAH: President Mamnoon Hussain has met King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, at Safa Palace in Makkah.

King Salman had invited the President and his delegation to Iftar reception at his palace, said a press release received.

Both the leaders remained together for some time and discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interest.

The president said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed fraternal relations and all Pakistanis had a special place for Saudi Arabia in their hearts.

President Mamnoon appreciated the generosity of the King Salman towards the Muslims visiting Haramain Sharifain and his efforts for providing efficient facilities to Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

Later, the President and his delegation left for Pakistan through a commercial flight.

The president was seen off by Governor Jeddah, Prince Mashal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz, Mayor of Jeddah Dr. Hani bin Mohammad Abu Raes and other Saudi officials at King Abdul Aziz Airport of Jeddah.

